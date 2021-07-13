Flood Advisory issued for Macoupin, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Macoupin; Madison The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Central Madison County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Granite City, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Troy, Bethalto, Maryville, Pontoon Beach, Staunton, Madison, Venice, Fairmont City, Mount Olive, South Roxana, Benld, Roxana, Hartford, Worden and Livingston.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0