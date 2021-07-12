Aly Raisman turns to social media to help find her missing dog

Simone Biles's parents are her number one fans, and clearly the feeling is mutual. After making the US women's gymnastics team for the Tokyo Olympics on June 27, the 24-year-old took a moment to thank her mom and dad, Nellie and Ronald Biles, for all of their support over the years. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, her parents could be seen giving their daughter a kiss as they wore matching shirts that featured a quote from Simone: "Because I can." Her dad even proudly sported a Team USA baseball cap. As if the photos weren't cute enough, her caption is making us super emotional. "Appreciation post for my sweet parents," Simone wrote. "Thanks for making sacrifices since day 1 so I can live out my dream. but most importantly thanks for always being there for me through all the highs and lows. You guys are the absolute best. I love y'all."