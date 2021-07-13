Here's Why This Bachelorette Week 6 Elimination Had Katie Sobbing

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Connor Brennan fans, but it looks like this kitty’s day in the sun has come to an end. At the very start, viewers were wary about Connor, since he’s a musician from Nashville (which gave fans major Jed Wyatt flashbacks). But after he had a fun limo entrance and struck up a fast connection with Katie, it seemed like first impressions were wrong and fans were all in on Connor. Unfortunately, after an eventful stint on the show, he got the boot. Katie’s reason for eliminating Connor on The Bachelorette Week 6 was sad, but also understandable.