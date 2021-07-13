New Vibration Isolation Solution

AmpliTube X-GEAR boutique pedals come with matching AmpliTube software 15/07/21. IK Multimedia has announced AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals. They tell us that each high-performance pedal features 16 different effects, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models and all-new reverb and delay algorithms, bringing IK's industry-leading effects out of the computer and onto pedalboards. Each pedal is accompanied by an exclusive virtual X-GEAR version of the exact same effects for use in AmpliTube 5 (SE version included). This lets users record, tweak settings and save presets back to the hardware pedal. A spokesperson told us, "Now guitarists can switch between stage and studio seamlessly and enjoy world-class tone anywhere."