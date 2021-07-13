Cancel
New Vibration Isolation Solution

Sonic State
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio Float launch IsoRafts range at Summer NAMM 13/07/21. Acoustic and studio construction specialist Studio Float has announced a range of entirely new vibration isolation products called IsoRafts. They say that, designed as an inexpensive but effective sound-absorbing solution, these simple, innovative 'blocks' constructed from wood and silicone provide accurate predictive acoustic performance and are geared towards studio designers and builders for private or commercial production/performance venue projects. Here's more details direct from the company...

sonicstate.com

Comments / 0

News Break
Laboratories
ElectronicsSonic State

Arturia Updates V Collection

8.1 includes updated sound engines, enhanced accessibility features & broader compatibility 14/07/21. Arturia has released a free 8.1 update for their V Collection . A spokesperson told us, "V Collection continues to evolve and improve to make your musical journey more fun, more intuitive, and more accessible. V Collection 8.1 elevates our virtual instrument experience to new heights. With updated sound engines, enhanced accessibility features, broader compatibility, and a myriad of brand new presets, this release is a celebration of the ever-evolving creative potential of these instruments."
EngineeringEurekAlert

New study provides a solution for engineering cellular materials

Loading video... VIDEO: Lattice buckling: Hexagonal lattice under compressive force view more Credit: Micah Arago. A new study by a Swansea University academic has announced a new mathematical formula that will help engineers assess the point at which cellular materials, which are used a wide range of applications ranging from aerospace to the construction industry, will bend and buckle.
Computersrekkerd.org

Sinevibes releases Corrosion v2 multi-algorithm distortion plugin for Mac

Sinevibes has announce the release of the long-awaited successor to its multi-algorithm Corrosion distortion processor for Windows and Mac. Version 2 of the highly versatile effect brings an all-new DSP engine with a total of 15 different distortion curves, a built-in noise gate, and all the goodies you have come to expect from our latest plugins – such as the addition of the VST3 format, scalable UI, and a built-in preset manager.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Audient iD4 MKII review

The iD4 provides a solid uplift on its predecessor and although the feature set is pretty basic, there’s quality where it counts. For truly compact audio interfacing on the move, Audient’s recent EVO series has much to offer and an impressive, slick design. However, if you’re after a more audiophile experience their iD desktop range has always been a good bet. The new iD4 audio interface, alongside its sibling iD14, has been given a mk2 upgrade, and now features better dynamic range, improved signal to noise ratio and a beefed up headphone output.
ComputersSynthtopia

Cherry Audio Voltage Modular Overview & Demo

The latest Sonic Lab video takes a look at Cherry Audio Voltage Modular – a software modular synthesizer that is inspired by Eurorack modular synths, but without the physical limitations and financial barriers. The platform now offers more than 1,000 modules. The base system comes with 22 modules. Options with...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Alesis Turbo Mesh review

The Alesis Turbo Mesh is a fantastic electronic drum kit for anyone who’s looking to give the drums a go for the very first time. For the money, the build quality is pretty hard to beat, the all-mesh pads are a boon at this price and the compact footprint means it’s more convenient than ever to have an e-kit in your home.
TechnologySynthtopia

SampleScience Intros Free French Violin Virtual Instrument

SampleScience has introduced French Violin, a free violin VST/AU for Mac & Windows. “French Violin is a beautiful multi-sampled violin with a lot of character and charm. Played to sound authentic, French Violin has a very warm and natural sound. It’s the perfect violin plugin to add a touch of strings to your music production without using GB of hard drive space.
ComputersSonic State

Free De-Esser For Mac and Windows

T-D-Esser is designed to smooth out high frequencies 14/07/21. Techivation has released T-De-Esser, described as a simplified and easy-to-use De-Esser that smoothes out high frequencies while maintaining a natural and musical sound. A spokesperson told us, "Brightening up audio has never been easier! Unlike the majority of De-Esser plug-ins available on the market, T-De-Esser gives a pure natural sound while smoothing the high-frequencies.The only noticeable difference will be the removal of harshness."
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Positive Grid releases 6 free amps and effects for the Spark

We already think the Positive Grid Spark guitar amp offers great value for money, but now Positive Grid has released its first Gear Drop to add even more with six new amps and effects to download via free firmware update 1.4.3.174. And they include Dumble and Klon models!. New amps.
Cell PhonesSonic State

K-Devices Releases Shaper2 For iOS

AUv3 plugin is designed to destroy / refine any sound 15/07/21. K-Devices has released their Shaper2 distortion plugin as AUv3 for iOS. This is what they have to say about it... Shaper is a creative AUv3 plugin that combines our classic wave-shaper with an innovative multi-fx processor. It was specifically...
ElectronicsSonic State

IK Multimedia Introduces Digital Effects Pedals

AmpliTube X-GEAR boutique pedals come with matching AmpliTube software 15/07/21. IK Multimedia has announced AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals. They tell us that each high-performance pedal features 16 different effects, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models and all-new reverb and delay algorithms, bringing IK's industry-leading effects out of the computer and onto pedalboards. Each pedal is accompanied by an exclusive virtual X-GEAR version of the exact same effects for use in AmpliTube 5 (SE version included). This lets users record, tweak settings and save presets back to the hardware pedal. A spokesperson told us, "Now guitarists can switch between stage and studio seamlessly and enjoy world-class tone anywhere."
Computersmusictech.net

How to de-noise and clean up vocal recordings on BandLab

Even for seasoned musicians, recording and processing a vocal can seem like some sort of dark audio art. From microphone placement to effects choices and plug-in settings, there’s a head-spinning amount of differentials to consider. Even for seemingly straightforward voiceovers, the sheer number of possibilities is bewildering. But no matter what kind of vocal you’re working towards, the first step is to capture the cleanest possible recording. Then, at the very least, it’s a case of applying noise reduction, reducing clicks and pops, and balancing the tone.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Dash Glitch launches multi-sampled Psytrance instruments for Decent Sampler

Dash Glitch has released a collection of three “Machines” series sample libraries the for free Decent Sampler virtual instrument. Designed for specific uses within Psytrance music production, Malfunction Machine, Squelch Machine, and Grid Machine each contain 10 different sounds with 12 pitch variations each, tuned to specific keys to easily fit into any musical context.
ComputersSynthtopia

Sinevibes Corrosion 2 Gives Mac Users 15 Ways To Distort Sounds

Sinevibes let us know that they’ve introduced Corrosion v2, a major update to their Mac distortion effect, featuring a total of 15 different distortion algorithms. “Corrosion includes a wide selection of different distortion algorithms, from classic clippers and folders to very unique curves invented at Sinevibes. Distortion gain can go up to 24 dB and has a tilt control for natural stereo width effects, plus the plugin also features an exponential gate which can be used for both for noise reduction on analog recordings – as well as more creatively to “chop” audio.
ElectronicsSonic State

Sonic LAB: Roland GO:Mixer Pro-X Smartphone Audio Interface

The latest and most featured in the Roland GO:MIXER range is the GO:MIXER Pro-X. Designed to be portable and plug and play. The range provides an easy way to get audio into your computer, phone or tablet. It's a class compliant audio input device with a stereo send to the...
ElectronicsSonic State

New Nektar Keyboard Controllers

Nektar expands Impact GXP range with 49 and 61 key versions 13/07/21. Nektar Technology, Inc. tells us that their new Impact GXP49, 61 and 88 MIDI controller keyboards combine great playability with performance features, powerful Nektarine plugin management and Nektar DAW Integration. Here's the details in their own words... Impact...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Get 50% OFF MVibratoMB multiband vibrato effect plugin by Meldaproduction

Plugin Boutique is offering a 50% discount on the MVibratoMB plugin by Meldaproduction, a multiband vibrato effect with an adjustable shape. This vibrato provides the best audio quality available and its modulation system takes it far beyond the limitations of other plugins of its kind. We are especially proud of the excellent rotary simulation the plugin provides.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

16Mpixel image sensor for factory automation

XGS 16000 is a 16Mpixel global shutter image sensor for factory automation by On Semiconductor. Consuming 1W at 65frame/s, it fits into standard 29 x 29mm industrial cameras with C-Mount lenses – it has a 1:1 square aspect ratio. It also shares a common architecture and footprint with other XGS...

