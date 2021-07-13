New Vibration Isolation Solution
Studio Float launch IsoRafts range at Summer NAMM 13/07/21. Acoustic and studio construction specialist Studio Float has announced a range of entirely new vibration isolation products called IsoRafts. They say that, designed as an inexpensive but effective sound-absorbing solution, these simple, innovative 'blocks' constructed from wood and silicone provide accurate predictive acoustic performance and are geared towards studio designers and builders for private or commercial production/performance venue projects. Here's more details direct from the company...sonicstate.com
