2. Go for neutrals.

CONCORD, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning clean beauty brand Innersense Organic Beauty is thrilled to announce it is now certified Plastic Neutral. The company has partnered with rePurpose Global , a social enterprise dedicated to empowering innovators on the front lines of reducing waste, to fund the recovery of as much plastic as it uses across its production, packaging, distribution, and operations. This bold commitment by Innersense Organic Beauty funds efforts to expand plastic recovery and provide ethical wages for marginalized waste workers in India. It is part of the brand's wider plastic waste action strategy that includes source reduction, transitioning to post-consumer recycled packaging, and exploring refillable solutions.
Comments / 0