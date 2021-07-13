Cancel
MLB

Twitter was shocked after Pete Alonso hit a record 35 homers to start off Home Run Derby

By Scott Rogust
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter freaked out after watching New York Mets star Pete Alonso hit 35 homers in the first-round of the 2021 Home Run Derby. New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso never got his opportunity to defend him Home Run Derby crown last year, as there were no All-Star Game festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Alonso has the chance to retain his throne on Monday night inside Coors Field in Denver, and in the first round, he made the most of it.

