Am I due a higher benefit from Social Security after injury?

Q. I was working and injured my back and had to stop working at age 60. I was getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI). In the end I was awarded total disability one month before I turned 62. hday. On my birthday, Social Security told me I had to take early retirement, so I thought I would be put on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) but instead they forgot all about the disability and said I would get $1,174 a month from Social Security. I feel I was cheated out of SSDI. What do you think?