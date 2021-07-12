This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

This has been an incredible week at the Snake River Stamped and Saturday is the culmination of this Idaho event that has been around for 106 years. The rodeo has come a long way since it was a part of the 1911 Nampa Harvest Festival. If you're new to the Treasure Valley and have never been do yourself a favor and take the opportunity to experience a great Idaho tradition. If you've been before you already know how exciting the final day of the rodeo can be, but you may not know this history behind the Snake River Stampede. Here are some fun facts compliments of their website that you can share with family and friends while you enjoy the fun filled last couple of days of the show.