Upon reflection, I realize that Black Widow may well have been my first childhood crush. In the very least, she was certainly among the first comic book characters to both capture my attention and affection. I arrived at that conclusion because I can recall the moment I fell in love with Natalia Alianovna "Natasha" Romanova, aka Natasha Romanoff: It happened in late 1974 when I read the reprint story "... And to all a Goodnight," written by Roy Thomas, in the Marvel Treasury Special “Giant Superhero Holiday Grab-Bag.”