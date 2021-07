By now it's well-established that Jean Smart is having a moment, with a string of recent appearances in Fargo (2015), Watchmen (2019), and Mare of Easttown (2021) bringing her some much-deserved recognition. The women she portrays in these dramas are all complex individuals, hard-bitten and world-weary on the outside, with tangled emotions seething just beneath the surface. Nowhere is this more the case than in Deborah Vance, the cynical comedian at the center of HBO’s Hacks. In Smart’s hands, Deborah is much more than just a caricature of an aging star; she’s a woman of incredible texture, constantly surprising us with new aspects of her character.