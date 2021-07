Bill Skarsgård, the Swedish actor who played Pennywise in It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), said he will appear in Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4. Skarsgård did not divulge too much information about his role in the film, although he said he did not receive any fight training, so it would appear he is not involved in any of the many assumed fight scenes. He did say, however, that he did join the John Wick cast because he wanted to do something outside of the horror movie genre, which he is most well-known for.