New treatments could transform the way migraine headaches are treated

wnypapers.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUB neurologist, who co-authored editorial in JAMA on migraine treatments, said a new approach ‘totally upends our prior conceptions’. An estimated 1 billion people worldwide suffer from migraine headaches, which can cause nausea, severe pain and sensitivity to light and sound. But despite the high incidence of the disorder, patients who have frequent headache and who typically take two medications – one for prevention and one for acute onset – often have to try several different medications before finding something that is effective.

