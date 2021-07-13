Manker Reports Previous IMRF Violation by South Jacksonville
Village of South Jacksonville Mayor Tyson Manker has terminated a previous practice involving “off the books” payments to an employee of the village. In a press release on Friday, Manker says his office self-reported to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s legal division that former Village President Harry Jennings’ administration was unlawfully violating IMRF regulations that prevent retirees from working more than 1,000 hours while receiving retirement benefits.wlds.com
Comments / 0