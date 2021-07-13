Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Manker Reports Previous IMRF Violation by South Jacksonville

wlds.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillage of South Jacksonville Mayor Tyson Manker has terminated a previous practice involving “off the books” payments to an employee of the village. In a press release on Friday, Manker says his office self-reported to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s legal division that former Village President Harry Jennings’ administration was unlawfully violating IMRF regulations that prevent retirees from working more than 1,000 hours while receiving retirement benefits.

wlds.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Manker Reports#Village#Imrf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy