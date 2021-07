The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) has endorsed Gov. Phil Murphy for re-election to a second term. “When IFPTE met with Governor Murphy four years ago while he was running for Governor, he made a promise to our union and our members in New Jersey that he would prioritize the issues of importance to the State’s workers and their unions. He has lived up to that promise,” said IFPTE President Paul Shearon. “Governor Murphy has proven himself to be a champion for working families and IFPTE is proud to support him for reelection.”