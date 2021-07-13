Cancel
Tennessee State

‘Afraid for My State’: Top Tennessee Vaccine Official Fired as Delta Variant Surges

By Pilar Melendez
 15 days ago
A top Tennessee health official alleges she was fired on Monday to appease lawmakers who were outraged over efforts to inoculate teenagers as the Delta coronavirus variant surges in the state. In a searing statement to The Tennessean, Dr. Michelle Fiscus said she was axed as the medical director for...

