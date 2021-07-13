Cancel
San Diego, CA

SeaWorld Unveils ‘Electric Ocean’ With New ‘Cirque Neon’ Show

By Hoa Quach
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 15 days ago
Cirque Neon World. Courtesy of SeaWorld

SeaWorld San Diego recently announced its summer lineup of events, titled “Electric Ocean,” running Friday through Sunday until Sept. 6.

The summer event includes a new “Cirque Neon World,” which features a mix of acrobatics, dance and humor, a Club Sea Glow dance floor and electric floating acts filled with imaginative characters and entertainers.

Guests can also expect live music, a Glow Bar and of course, the summer fireworks show.

The series of summer events is included with park admission.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, go to SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
