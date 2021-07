In July-2019, Gibson re-launched its philanthropic arm Gibson Gives--and upon its two-year anniversary, Gibson Gives is proud to announce it has raised over $2.5 million dollars worldwide through its mission of creating, developing, and supporting non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, as well as youth-focused education and wellness initiatives. Leveraging the success of Gibson Gives, the brand followed with KRK Kares, and has announced today the launch of Epiphone Empowered, Kramer Kares, and Mesa Mission. Under the umbrella of Gibson Gives--a 501(c)(3) organization--the above programs will follow the same success path and bring awareness to the charitable spirit of all the brands of Gibson. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music.