NEW YORK — After a dominant first half, Taijuan Walker has looked human for the better part of a month. It finally caught up to the Mets on Saturday night, when Walker gave up six runs in four innings and the Mets fell to the Blue Jays, 10-3. Unlike Walker’s last start, where he gave up six runs but the Mets rallied for a bizarre win, the bats couldn’t bail him out this time.