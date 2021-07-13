Cancel
Calhoun County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 24.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is receding and is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries, pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 23.9 Tue 10 am 21.5 19.6 17.7 16.4 15.6

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Extreme Weather#Calhoun Refugio
