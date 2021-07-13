Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appling County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIERCE...EAST CENTRAL BACON...NORTHWESTERN WAYNE AND APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT * At 933 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Surrency, moving north at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Baxley, Surrency, Plant Hatch and New Lacy.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bacon County, GA
County
Appling County, GA
County
Pierce County, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
City
Appling, GA
City
Baxley, GA
City
Surrency, GA
County
Wayne County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Appling Bacon Pierce#Nws Jacksonville#North Central Pierce#Plant Hatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Los Angeles to require city employees prove vaccination status or submit weekly tests

Los Angeles city workers are now required to submit their proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit a weekly negative test, city officials said Tuesday. The new policy is part of a broader plan by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez to "aggressively" pursue a vaccine mandate for all city workers once vaccines have received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy