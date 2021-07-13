Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIERCE...EAST CENTRAL BACON...NORTHWESTERN WAYNE AND APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT * At 933 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Surrency, moving north at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Baxley, Surrency, Plant Hatch and New Lacy.