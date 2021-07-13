‘Star Wars’: Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Natalie Portman and Ahmed Best Almost Looks Like 2 Different Actors

One Star Wars actor wouldn’t mind playing Mister Fantastic in the Fantastic Four movie that’s coming up soon. Fans probably remember Ahmed Best as the voice of Jar Jar Binks in the wildly popular series. He has an opinion status of Reed Richards going forward. He Who Remains debuted at the end of the last episode of Loki’s first season. Because Jonathan Majors is playing the MCU villain, it stands reason to ask who could be playing his ancestor. (A common identity for Immortus is Nathaniel Richards, aka a descendant of Reed Richards.) Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has resisted all attempts to talk about the casting of Marvel’s first family. For now, you’ll probably see more actors tossing their hats in the ring. Best certainly won’t be alone in that regard. Some of the Star Wars fans are behind the actor. However, there are some vocal detractors who question his worthiness. No decision has been made yet, and it feels like an announcement will be at least months away. Check out his tweet down below: