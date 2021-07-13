Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Star Wars’: Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Natalie Portman and Ahmed Best Almost Looks Like 2 Different Actors

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The characters we know and love from Star Wars are some of the most iconic figures to grace movie screens. They and their familiar lines have become so much a part of our culture that it can feel like we almost know them. What a surprise it was, then, to see a behind-the-scenes photo during filming and realize it’s not Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, but is actually Natalie Portman and Ahmed Best way back from the Star Wars prequel days.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Ahmed Best
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
Daisy Ridley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Daily Mail#Cgi#Jedi Temple Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Grogu’s Official Lightsaber

A recent Comic Con @ Home poster caused a stir online when Star Wars fans noticed that it featured Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) and Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) making what appears to be a yellow lightsaber. Skywalker, as Mandalorian viewers undoubtedly know, was reintroduced to the Star...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Actor Ahmed Best Wants To Play Fantastic Four Hero

One Star Wars actor wouldn’t mind playing Mister Fantastic in the Fantastic Four movie that’s coming up soon. Fans probably remember Ahmed Best as the voice of Jar Jar Binks in the wildly popular series. He has an opinion status of Reed Richards going forward. He Who Remains debuted at the end of the last episode of Loki’s first season. Because Jonathan Majors is playing the MCU villain, it stands reason to ask who could be playing his ancestor. (A common identity for Immortus is Nathaniel Richards, aka a descendant of Reed Richards.) Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has resisted all attempts to talk about the casting of Marvel’s first family. For now, you’ll probably see more actors tossing their hats in the ring. Best certainly won’t be alone in that regard. Some of the Star Wars fans are behind the actor. However, there are some vocal detractors who question his worthiness. No decision has been made yet, and it feels like an announcement will be at least months away. Check out his tweet down below:
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Reason Natalie Portman Temporarily Gave Up Her Vegan Diet

Actor Natalie Portman is a big fan of vegan food. According to Bon Appetit, she has been vegan for more than a decade and is a huge fan of vegan alternatives to make sure that she doesn't miss out on any of her favorite treats. For example, she loves the different products offered by Impossible Foods. Her reason for going vegan was simple. Portman said, "I really love food, and I want to take joy in it, and part of enjoying my food is also knowing that it's positive for other creatures and not harming anyone."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

These Are The Best Female Star Wars Characters

In Star Wars, women rule the galaxy. Sometimes literally, like when Grand Admiral Sloane assumed control of the Empire after the death of Palpatine. Other times women rule more figuratively, as when Aphra played both the Rebels and Empire off each other in her long trail of backstabbery. Regardless, no...
MoviesPosted by
SlashGear

Star Wars Thrawn and Ezra actor casting leaked

This week casting has leaked for two key characters in the upcoming series of shows for Disney+, including Ahsoka and a potential Thrawn/Ezra standalone series. A report this week goes into detail on how two actors have apparently been locked in as actors for a future show or shows in the Star Wars universe, almost certainly set in the years during and immediately after what we’ve seen in The Mandalorian. We got a great big teaser about this future in The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5 – now it’s time to get slightly more specific.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Lucifer star Tom Ellis shares behind the scenes look at season 6

Tom Ellis has shared a behind the scenes snap from the set of Lucifer season 6, the show's final installment. "Good things are coming," the actor posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself leaning against a retro-looking car – which eagle-eyed fans in the comments identified as a DeLorean (AKA the vehicle turned into a time machine in Back to the Future). Could time travel be on the cards for season 6? Stranger things have happened.
Behind Viral Videostheplaylist.net

Lucasfilm Hires Deepfake Artist Who “Fixed” Luke Skywalker on ‘The Mandalorian’

Much in keeping with the tradition of hiring a safecracker to do security for a bank, Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light and Magic have hired a YouTube creator who came to internet attention for their work “fixing” a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill that appeared towards the end of the most recent season of “The Mandalorian,” making an already spooky bit of CGI just that little bit spookier and detached from reality. According to Decider, Shamook revealed the new job in a comment on YouTube, saying, “As some of you may already know, I joined ILM/Lucasfilms a few months ago and haven’t had the time to work on any new YouTube content. Now I’ve settled into my job; uploads should start increasing again. They’ll still be slow, but hopefully not months apart. Enjoy!”
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Legendary Filmmaker Reportedly Worked on The Book of Boba Fett

Sam Hargrave, who directed the 2020 Chris Hemsworth movie Extraction and served as the second unit director and stunt coorindator on a number of high profile action movies, including Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool, and Suicide Squad, is reportedly working on The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+. Hargrave, who is also a stunt performer and actor, is in pre-production on his second directorial feature, Combat Control, but that seemingly hasn't stopped him following up on his second unit work on The Mandalorian with a role on its spinoff. The series, which picks up from the end of The Mandalorian's second season, will star Temuera Morrison (Aquaman, the Star Wars prequels) and Ming-Na Wen (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Mulan).
Movies/Film

The ‘Black Widow’ Post-Credits Scene Was Almost Very Different

Marvel’s Black Widow features a post-credits scene that sets the stage for an upcoming Marvel Studios project. However, writer Eric Pearson explained that the traditional tag at the end of the credits was almost much different and much longer. In order to dive into the details, we’ll have to dig into spoiler territory, so if you haven’t seen Black Widow, then this is your last chance to flee.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Harrison Ford & Adam Driver On The Set Of J.J. Abrams’ STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker saw J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio ditch many of Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s more controversial aspects and deliver something which felt more like Star Wars. They put the focus back on lightsaber fights, space battles and rip-roaring adventure. Yes, it’s a little over-stuffed and there’s enough going on to fill two films, but this delivers in a big, big way.
TV & VideosPopculture

Young 'Yellowstone' Star Reveals Season 4 Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Yellowstone's youngest star is giving fans a sneak peek of the much-anticipated fourth season. Finn Little, the Paramount Network series' 15-year-old newcomer, shared some photos of the Dutton family ranch on Instagram after being announced as a series regular on the upcoming season. Little, known for his role in Those Who Wish Me Dead, will play Carter, a young man reminiscent of Rip (Cole Hauser) in his younger years who is taken in by the Duttons to learn how to be a man on the ranch.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a "man-crush" on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor - who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster 'Dune' because it had such a great cast, including the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star and his "dream" co-star Javier Bardem.
TV & Videosmetv.com

14 revealing, playful behind the scenes photos from Perry Mason

Perry Mason is a twisty legal drama filled with murder, courtroom tension, and whodunnits. The show is rooted in film noir, detective novels, and classic crime cinema. In other words, it's pretty far from a comedy. But behind the scenes? The tight cast and crew were often all smiles. That...

Comments / 0

Community Policy