The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reported earlier this morning here on eWn, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff passed away at the age of 71 on Monday. Following the news of his passing surfacing, The Iron Sheik, Hulk Hogan, CM Punk, and many others took to Twitter to react. You can check out some of their tweets below.

