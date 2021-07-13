Venezuela Detains Opposition Leader On Charges Of 'Terrorism,' 'Treason'
Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was arrested Monday by the secret police and will be charged with "terrorism" and "treason," the prosecutor's office said. Attorney General Tarek Saab said in a statement that Guevara, a close ally of opposition head Juan Guaido, was detained by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) due to "his links with extremist and paramilitary groups associated with the Colombian government," which together with the United States is one of the harshest critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.www.ibtimes.com
