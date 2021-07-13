Cancel
Venezuela Detains Opposition Leader On Charges Of 'Terrorism,' 'Treason'

By Javier TOVAR, Andrea TOSTA
International Business Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was arrested Monday by the secret police and will be charged with "terrorism" and "treason," the prosecutor's office said. Attorney General Tarek Saab said in a statement that Guevara, a close ally of opposition head Juan Guaido, was detained by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) due to "his links with extremist and paramilitary groups associated with the Colombian government," which together with the United States is one of the harshest critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

