Classic Lines: Bob Marley ‘Feel[s] Like Bombing a Church’ on the ‘Natty Dread’ Album

“All the way from Trenchtown, Jamaica – Bob Marley and the Wailers.” So began one of the transcendent albums of the modern pop era. Live! was recorded on July 18, 1975, at the second of two beyond-sold-out shows at the Lyceum Ballroom in London and released in the UK on December 5 the same year. Reports of these shows at the time were couched in terms of bemused wonderment. The critic from The Times remarked on the “curious odor” in the air which he could not identify but which reminded him of “newly-pressed shirts.” The NME reviewer had his pocket picked. What they all agreed on was Marley’s messianic charisma, the infectious brilliance of the music and the musicians, and the overwhelming sense of occasion. Indeed, such was the iconic significance of Marley’s performance, that it reminded the reviewer from Sounds of Bob Dylan’s show at the Albert Hall in 1966. Marley’s current tour would, he said, “finally make reggae respectable.” With the help of this album, it certainly took reggae to a new level of visibility and acclaim, although “respectable” was never really Marley’s thing.