Back Home: Yes, they're built like brick ... outhouses

I was driving down a country road the other day when I spotted two structures at the edge of a field — structures that made me stop for a double-take. Upon closer examination, my suspicions were confirmed. Yes, they were brick outhouses, near the intersection of Rogness Coulee Road and Emery Lane in the town of Ettrick — just a few miles southeast of Hegg in Trempealeau County. Apparently, it’s now considered vulgar to refer to someone as being built like a brick outhouse, but it’s an expression I heard many times growing up — though usually with the word “out” replaced by a four-letter word for excrement. But I’ve never actually seen one. I’ve seen and used many one- and two-holers in my life, but never one built of brick. As they say, there’s a first time for everything.There was no other structure near the two outhouses, but I suspected there must have been a schoolhouse there at one point. I could find no reference online so I asked local historian Steve “Willie” Vehrenkamp of Hegg.