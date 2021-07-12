Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estes Park, CO

Rocky seeks comments on future planning strategies

By McKenna Harford
skyhinews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Mountain National Park is accepting public comments on its long-term Day Use Visitor Access Strategy through July 19 to help the park determine solutions to issues caused by the recent significant increase in park visitation. The Day Use Visitor Access Strategy is a plan Rocky officials are creating to...

www.skyhinews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park, CO
Lifestyle
Estes Park, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Estes Park, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake County, COleadvilleherald

Future plans for Hayden Meadows evolve

A group of state and local stakeholders with vested interest in the upper Arkansas River watershed met at Hayden Meadows last week for a walking tour of the recreation area. Mike Conlin, facilitator of Lake County Open Space Initiative, led the tour and presented on future plans for Hayden Meadows.
LifestyleReporterHerald.com

Rocky Mountain National Park again taking comments on visitor access strategy

Rocky Mountain National Park is again taking input on its Long-Range Day Use Visitor Access Strategy after a technical glitch last week. The Planning, Environment and Public Comment website came back online Thursday, according to a park news release. Submission of comments for this phase has been extended from July...
Trafficarxiv.org

Planning Strategies for Lane Reversals in Transportation Networks

This paper studies strategies to optimize the lane configuration of a transportation network for a given set of Origin-Destination demands using a planning macroscopic network flow model. The lane reversal problem is, in general, NP-hard since the optimization is made over integer variables. To overcome this burden, we reformulate the problem using a piecewise affine approximation of the travel latency function which allows us to exploit the total unimodularity property of Integer Linear Programming (ILP). Consequently, we transform the ILP problem to a linear program by relaxing the integer variables. In addition, our method is capable of solving the problem for a desired number of lane reversals which serves to perform cost-benefit analysis. We perform a case study using the transportation network of Eastern Massachusetts (EMA) and we test our method against the original lane configuration and a projected lower bound solution. Our empirical results quantify the travel time savings for different levels of demand intensity. We observe reduction in travel times up to 40% for certain links in the network.
TravelFOX21News.com

Rocky Mountain National Park considers crowd prevention strategies

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Park Service has extended the comment period on visitor access to Rocky Mountain National Park to July 26. Public comments on visitor strategy started on May 21. RMNP is considering strategies to prevent overcrowding and protect park resources after a 44%...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Future Plans For Reflection Riding

One of Chattanooga’s more popular “outdoor venues” is making a push for the future. Reflection Riding merged with the Chattanooga Nature Center back in 2017. And now, Reflection Riding has a new plan. With an eye towards our generations to come. The facility is a 300 acre open air nature...
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

BLM Seeking Public Comment on Hard Rock Expansion Draft Environmental Assessment

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Royal Gorge Field Office is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment considering the proposed mine road realignment and expansion of the Hard Rock Main Pit aggregate mine south of Salida. The draft Environmental Assessment analyzed the effect of the proposal on communities and natural resources in the area.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

The Chamber Minute: Plan for the future

Isn’t it amazing how quickly time passes and what is important to community life changes? Do you remember Vollsted Volkswagen or the Emporium or the Hub in downtown Coos Bay? Change, that is directed with vision, can chart a course to a great future. Let’s continue to focus on those BOLD ideas.
Warren, PATitusville Herald

Forest Service seeks public comment on measures to address CWD

WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to temporarily restrict wildlife feeding on the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania. If approved, the restriction would be in place for one year and only apply to activities on National Forest System lands.
Trafficarapahoegov.com

Draft transportation master plan available for public comment

Transportation continues to be one of the most important issues to Arapahoe County residents. It's also one of the most complex issues facing the County and the state. That’s why we’d like your help in reviewing and commenting on our new 2040 Transportation Master Plan. In 2020, the County began...
AnimalsTimes Daily

TVA seeking comments on project to deter silver carp

The Tennessee Valley Authority is accepting public input for a project it hopes will slow and control the spread of the invasive Asian carp in the Tennessee River. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
Pierre, SDYankton Daily Press

SDDOT Seeks Input On Transportation Plan

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) seeks public input into the development of the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The plan is a guide to the development of a safe and efficient transportation system across South Dakota. It encompasses all modes of transportation, including public transit, bicycle and pedestrian travel, freight, and highway travel to identify supporting plans to achieve the state’s goals.
Gilbert, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Gilbert seeks comments, input on Land Code Refresh effort

The Gilbert Redevelopment Commission will meet July 21 to hold a study session on the Land Development Code Refresh project. The town is updating and modernizing its land code. The effort includes eliminating obsolete regulations and redundant language, clarifying unclear rules and regulations and simplifying code language. The town has...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Chaffee Office of Emergency Management seeks comments

The Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management is seeking public review and comments on the 2021-2024 Chaffee County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The full draft of the plan is available at https://bit.ly/ChaffeeHazardPlan. Comments can be submitted to https://forms.office.com/r/GdTvfYdJC5 through Aug. 6. To get a printout of the plan, call 719-539-2218...
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Planning for a renewable energy future

Edgartown energy committee chair Alan Stahler informed the town’s select board Monday that the Island needs to increase its efforts to meet renewable energy resolution goals approved at town meeting. Strahler presented the board with parts of an energy report from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s climate action task force that...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

BNF seeking public comment on invasive plants project

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest is seeking public comment on a plan to combat invasive plants and improve native vegetation conditions on the Forest. Working closely with multiple state and county agencies and partners the Forest published a draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Bighorn National Forest’s Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project June 25.
Lifestylegoldrushcam.com

National Park Service Seeks Public Comment on Accessibility Plan for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

The Mineral King Road narrows between two giant sequoias on its way to the Mineral King Valley within Sequoia National Park. July 28, 2021 - SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. - The National Park Service (NPS) is soliciting comment on a Draft Accessibility Self Evaluation and Transition Plan (SETP) for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. This Draft SETP identifies key visitor experiences at the parks and the existing barriers to accessing these experiences for people with disabilities. The plan provides recommendations for how to remove barriers, including specific actions, example site plans, and anticipated time frames for implementation. A 33-day comment period opens today with a virtual public meeting taking place on August 10.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Virtual Sherpa

Lookout Mountain Golden Colorado Hike Guide

Lookout Mountain is a short out and back located in Golden, Colorado. Most trails are heavily used by mountain bikers, but hiking these trails is common. Lookout Mountain is a perfect hike for those visiting the area, beginner hikers, or families. Lookout Mountain trails are almost all composed of packed dirt but trail conditions are good in most sections. Lookout Mountain is an extremely popular hike because of its proximity to Denver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy