WWE’s Superfan Documentary Set To Premiere At LA Shorts International Film Festival

Mamoru Hosoda receiving a huge standing ovation following the premiere of the director's newest film, Belle, at the Cannes Film Festival! Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most prominent directors and creators among anime fans for his previous films such as Mirai, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and more, and now the creator has branched out with a brand new effort as part of the celebration for Studio Chizu's tenth anniversary. This newest film is not only premiering in Japan this week, but had a special debut as part of the Cannes Film Festival. And it went smashingly.