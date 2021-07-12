Cancel
WWE’s Superfan Documentary Set To Premiere At LA Shorts International Film Festival

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced that their “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir” will be debuting at the LA Shorts International Film Festival this weekend. The film will be streaming on July 16th. You can check out the official description for the film below:. “Superfan tells the life story of a Haitian immigrant...

