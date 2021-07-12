WWE’s Superfan Documentary Set To Premiere At LA Shorts International Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: WarnerMedia OneFifty have picked up award-winning documentary A La Calle which will premiere on HBO Max on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy. Directed by Nelson G. Navarrete and Maxx Caicedo, A La Calle is a firsthand account of the extraordinary efforts of ordinary Venezuelans to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, whose corrupt and brutal policies plunged the country into economic ruin. Working with a network of clandestine camera crews, smuggling hard drives out of Venezuela, the filmmakers spent three years recording exclusive interviews with key opposition figures including Leopoldo López (whose arrest and imprisonment inspired a national movement), Venezuelan democratic leader Juan Guaidó, and grassroots activist Nixon Leal, as well as a host of everyday citizens.
