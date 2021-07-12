Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunimation has announced a July 13th start date for the English dub adaptation of the Diomedea animated series The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent. The series is directed by Shōta Ihara, with Wataru Watari overseeing scripts, Masakazu Ishikawa designing the characters, Kenichi Kuroda composing the series’ music, and Aira Yūki serving as music producer. Funimation has also announced the English dub cast and crew that you can see below:

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Ashley
Person
Ian Sinclair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funimation#Dub#Diomedea#Adr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

My Hero Academia Season 5 Anime's English Dub Casts Ben Diskin as Skeptic

Funimation announced on Friday that Ben Diskin will play Skeptic of the Meta Liberation Army in the English dub of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime. Funimation stated it will reveal the dub cast for the other members of the Meta Liberation Army at a later date. The staff of the anime revealed the Japanese cast for five of the group's members earlier this month.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Is The Honor Student at Magic High School on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Funimation in English Sub or Dub? Where to Watch and Stream the Latest Episodes Free Online of Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei

Those who have watched The Irregular at Magic High School would be familiar with The Honor Student at Magic High School. It follows the events that happened at the school but through the eyes of Miyuki Shiba who is the sister of Tatsuya. The Honor Student at Magic High School...
Beauty & Fashionbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish

Tsuneo Suzukawa is a college student who has dreams of studying abroad. To try and make this dream happen he works multiple part-time jobs. While on the way home one night he catches a girl who lost control of her wheelchair. Enter Kumiko Yamamura, or as she prefers to be called, Josee. This is a story of love, chasing your dreams, and never giving up.
ComicsAnime News Network

Funimation Streams The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs. Rikkai Game of Future Anime's English Dub on July 15

Dub cast includes Christopher Wehkamp, David Matranga, Keith Silverstein. Howard Wang is directing the dub and writing the script at Sound Cadence Studios with assistant ADR Director Alejandro Saab. Patrick Morphy and Natalie Van Sistine are the ADR engineers. J. Michael Tatum is the script supervisor. Alex Mai is in charge of ADR prep. Alyssa Dumas and Gregory Mahan are the mixing and mastering engineers. Suzie Yeung is the production coordinator.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

RTX 2021 Recap: RWBY and Red Vs Blue Updates.

So much RWBY-info has gathered for the past few days, but this big-time event via-zoom call consisted of the voice cast of RWBY Head-Writers and directors Kerry Shawcross, Eddy Rivas, and Miles Luna are accompanied by Supervising Producer Laura Yates and lead voice actresses Lindsay Jones (Ruby Rose), Kara Eberle (Weiss Schnee), Arryn Zech (Blake Belladonna), and Barbara Dunkelman (Yang Xiao Long).
TV Seriesbagogames.com

Crunchyroll Announces Summer Anime Dubs

Crunchyroll recently announced a slate of new dubbed anime series heading to the platform this summer. These series include Battle Game in 5 Seconds, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, alongside the continuation of Tokyo Revengers and To Your Eternity among others. Crunchyroll Summer...
Comicsepicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Announced on Funimation in 2021

Following the announcement of the release date of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train last month, Funimation has just announced that they will be streaming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 once it comes out in 2021. In honor of the announcement, Funimation has posted an official promotional video of the...
ComicsAnime News Network

Sentai Filmworks Reveals Vinland Saga Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced on Friday the English dub cast for the television anime of Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga manga. The company streamed an English video clip:. Additional voices include Jad Saxton, Jovan Jackson, Scott Gibbs, Dave Harlan, Shane Fennimore, Shelley Calene-Black, Skyler Sinclair, Paul Locklear, John Hallmark, Jack Ivy, Labraska Washington, James Marler, Courtland Johnson, Patrick Marrero, Conner Clifton, Clay Thompson, Ned Gayle, Ryan Anthony, Joel McCray, Gabriel Regojo, Bryson Baugus, Elissa Cuellar, Mark Mendehlsen, Shannon Reed, Matthew Rudd, Blake Jackson, Monica Rial, and Tiffany Grant.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

FX’s Y: The Last Man teaser announces September premiere date

After a long road in development, FX has announced with a teaser trailer the series adaptation of Y: The Last Man will premiere in September. Watch the teaser below…. Y: The Last Man takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where everyone and every animal with a Y chromosome has disappeared save for the lead character and his pet monkey. The series has been in development for quite some time with FX having filmed a pilot nearly two years ago. However, the network underwent an extensive ‘retooling’ of the series, recasting several of the roles that included main character Yorrick and making his pet monkey Ampersand a CGI creation.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress: “Trickstar”

Overview: Megumi (Lily Pichu) mistakenly believes that Yu-yu (James Higuchi) and Danji (Josh Meredith) are in an intimate relationship and lets her jealousy get the better of her as she stalks the two throughout their day. Also Yu-yu develops himself as a cardplayer as he takes his first steps into building out his deck and begins to forge connections with new friends like that of Zakusa Ishigame (Hans Wackershauser) and Tomari Seto (Brianna Johnston).
Comicsepicstream.com

When Will Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory, based on the shōnen manga of Megami-you no Ryoubo-kun by Ikumi Hino, has been recently released as a series by Asread. It belongs to the list of the anime summer slate and since its debut, many have been asking when will it be dubbed in English and if so, when would the viewers expect the release date of the dub.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sorcerous Stabber Orphen “Sister Istersiva”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) As Orphen and his friends find help infiltrating the city, Azaile continues her own mysterious mission. I’m gonna be straight with you, not a whole lot happens in this episode. The main focus is the antics between Orphen, Majic (can’t believe that’s his name, to be honest), and Claiomh as they meet a mysterious informant from a different country who seems to be on the same track as them. The dynamic between the three is easily described as Orphen being an annoyed babysitter looking after Claiomh the troublemaker and Majic who is just going along with everything around him. I’m not really feeling like I’m learning more about them as characters, though maybe that’s something I need to look for in that first season I still have yet to fully watch. Look, the last Evangelion movie is coming out next month and that takes precedent, alright? But even then, I wish we could feel like we’re on a ride with these people as opposed to just seeing a played out anime comedy routine from the 90’s. We could just as easily be using this time to better understand Majic and Claiomh as people and how maybe their own respective goals overlap with Orphen’s. I highly doubt there’s not something that we could be spending more time on in this situation.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kemono Jihen “Kemono Incidents”

Nobimaru is unable to remove the nil stone because of how cold it is. With Kabane’s help, they exhaust Yui and Akira manages to pull out the stone. Kabane’s stone and the nil stone fuse into one. Yui and Inugami fill them in on what the stones mean and how they might be linked to Kabane’s parents. Inari has a mission for Kon. Where will her loyalties lie now that she is close to Kabane?
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Beastars Season Two

The second season of the popular Beastars hits Netflix. The aftermath of the first season’s ending has bigger implications than anticipated for Legoshi, Louis, and Haru. Legoshi is still trying to find out who devoured Tem, and Louis struggles with the expectations placed upon him. Is this season better or worse than the first? Let’s get to it and find out. Some minor early episode spoilers might be in there but I will try to keep the major stuff out.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: 86 EIGHTY-SIX: “I’m With You”

Overview: Vladilena (Suzie Yeung) discusses her past experiences with Shinei’s (Billy Kametz) brother, Shourei Nouzen. After being attacked by special drones known as Black Sheep, Lena learns of a new developing threat from Shin that could alter the tide of the war entirely. Our Take: One of Vladilena’s most unique...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki “Equipment for girls has special effects”

Dejected by Aoi Hinami’s harsh criticism, Fumiya Tomozaki goes back to his old ways. With his sister noticing how much he has regressed, she convinces him to reply to the text messages he has been receiving, among them being a date request from Fūka he received two days ago. He accepts her request and goes on a date, but reveals to her that he has been taking lessons on how to improve his life and is cheered up by her approval.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What is a Traitor?”

Mini showdown with the Kaiju Eugenicists and Gauma. He used to work with them and apparently died 5,000 years ago. He has been reborn in the modern age and the Eugenicists consider him a traitor. Yume gets the info of someone who knew her sister and it turns out Koyomi was a schoolmate of Yomogi’s boss. Juuga the leader of the Kaiju Eugenicists has a chat with Yomogi. Another kaiju gets dominated and a battle ensues.
Entertainmentbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “Monster Brothers”

After the girl, Rean asks to work and stay at the distillery Gugu tests Fushi’s immortality ability which makes Fushi mad at him. Then Gugu finds out that the old man installed an organ that could produce distilled alcohol inside of him. Disgusted Gugu runs away as none of them try to go after him. Fushi takes charge of the cooking and cleaning but fails at it and goes to the old lady who tells him to find Gugu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy