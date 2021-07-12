Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent
Funimation has announced a July 13th start date for the English dub adaptation of the Diomedea animated series The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent. The series is directed by Shōta Ihara, with Wataru Watari overseeing scripts, Masakazu Ishikawa designing the characters, Kenichi Kuroda composing the series’ music, and Aira Yūki serving as music producer. Funimation has also announced the English dub cast and crew that you can see below:www.bubbleblabber.com
