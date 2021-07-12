Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) As Orphen and his friends find help infiltrating the city, Azaile continues her own mysterious mission. I’m gonna be straight with you, not a whole lot happens in this episode. The main focus is the antics between Orphen, Majic (can’t believe that’s his name, to be honest), and Claiomh as they meet a mysterious informant from a different country who seems to be on the same track as them. The dynamic between the three is easily described as Orphen being an annoyed babysitter looking after Claiomh the troublemaker and Majic who is just going along with everything around him. I’m not really feeling like I’m learning more about them as characters, though maybe that’s something I need to look for in that first season I still have yet to fully watch. Look, the last Evangelion movie is coming out next month and that takes precedent, alright? But even then, I wish we could feel like we’re on a ride with these people as opposed to just seeing a played out anime comedy routine from the 90’s. We could just as easily be using this time to better understand Majic and Claiomh as people and how maybe their own respective goals overlap with Orphen’s. I highly doubt there’s not something that we could be spending more time on in this situation.