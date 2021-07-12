Cancel
Movies

CANNES: Eddie Alcazar’s “The Vandal” To Be Adapted Into A Feature-Length

By John Schwarz
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny chance to write about any of the original cast members for one of the great films of all time, Predator, I’m going to take it. In this case it’s the legendary Bill Duke who is stars in a new Cannes short entitled The Vandal. A live-action/stop-motion short not unlike the type of stuff we used to see from Adult Swim’s A Shivering Truth, this one comes from Eddie Alcazar and now features Steve Soderbergh jumping on board to help produce a feature-length.

Bill Duke
#Cannes#Vandal#Adult Swim
Albuquerque, NM

‘The Vandal’ Director Eddie Alcazar On How His Immigrant Heritage Inspired Him To Take Chances — Cannes

Eddie Alcazar is gearing up to make his Cannes debut with the short film The Vandal on Thursday night, a long way away from his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico where he was raised by a single mother of Bolivian heritage. She will be one of many honored guests attending the film’s world premiere where executive producer Darren Aronofsky will present their collaboration.
