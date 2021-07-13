Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jayson Tatum ‘Invested’ In Celtics, Embracing Role As Franchise Player

By Alexandra Francisco
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did Red Sox Just Land Another 2021 MLB Draft Steal In Jud Fabian?. The Boston Celtics are invested in Jayson Tatum and it looks like the feeling is mutual. For obvious reasons, the team hopes to keep the All-Star wing in the franchise beyond his rookie extension, and when it came time to find a new head coach at the beginning of the offseason, Tatum’s feedback and endorsement led to the hiring of Ime Udoka.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jud Fabian
Person
Ime Udoka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Franchise Player#The Boston Celtics#The Boston Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to decide whether to move Ben Simmons while the Boston Celtics need to make some adjustments if they want to continue to improve. There is potential for is a an NBA trade scenario that would check boxes for both sides. It was a putrid performance...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Celtics Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics were among the most-disappointing teams in the NBA this past season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Boston entered the 2020-21 season with NBA Finals hopes, though the Celtics never came together like an elite team. Now, the franchise is undergoing some major changes this offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Nuggets trade is focused on Monte Morris to Boston

It was an earlier exit than expected for both of these teams from the postseason. The Boston Celtics were eliminated in the first round while the Denver Nuggets were a second-round exit. This NBA offseason, two teams expected to be near the top of their conference will look to make some changes.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Bradley Beal wants to team up with Jayson Tatum in Boston?

Bradley Beal could be eyeing an opportunity to join a team that he lost to in the play-in tournament. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported Saturday that the Boston Celtics would be a preferred destination for Beal if he requests a trade from the Washington Wizards. Dumas adds that Jayson Tatum is Beal’s longtime friend and that the Celtics would give him the chance to compete for a title.
NBANBA Analysis Network

3 star-caliber players Boston Celtics could target this offseason

The Boston Celtics have a new sheriff in town, as Brad Stevens left the sidelines to begin working in the front office and has already gotten off to a hot start this NBA offseason. He is taking over the position in the front office that Danny Ainge stepped down from.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum reacts to viral clip of him smoking Celtics coach Ime Udoka at Team USA practice

Ime Udoka hasn’t made his NBA debut yet for the Boston Celtics but he’s already spending quality time with his superstar Jayson Tatum. Tatum is in his second stint with Team USA, where Udoka serves as assistant coach to his longtime mentor Gregg Popovich. A video of Udoka guarding Tatum in practice recently went viral, with the Celtics main man repeatedly scoring over his new coach.
NBANECN

Jayson Tatum Has Golden Opportunity With Team USA

Forsberg: Tatum's more-than-golden opportunity at Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With the world watching, 23-year-old Jayson Tatum will make his Olympic debut on Sunday morning when Team USA opens pool play against France. It’s easy to fixate on the negatives if you prefer to. Team USA doesn’t...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum Reacts To Bradley Beal Trade Rumors

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal are two of the best young stars in the game. They also happen to be really close friends. Both players hail from St. Louis and became good friends growing up. Tatum, being five years younger than Beal, practically followed in his footsteps on his path to the NBA.
NBANECN

Jayson Tatum Injury: Gregg Popovich Gives Update on Celtics Star

Popovich gives update on Tatum's status ahead of USA-Australia originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed USA Basketball's win over Argentina on Tuesday night because of right knee soreness, but it sounds like he's making progress. "He practiced. He did a full practice," Team USA...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Why the Cs should pursue Hamidou Diallo this summer

The Boston Celtics are in a pickle financially even after off-loading Kemba Walker’s contract to the OKC Thunder earlier this summer. With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford maxed out, Boston has little room in their books to improve their roster. With the finals over and the draft approaching, I expect Brad Stevens to make a move to alleviate the C’s books, such as trading Thompson or shredding lower value contracts to create roster spots.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Pacers trade lands Malcolm Brogdon in Boston

The Boston Celtics already look a bit different than they did just a couple of months ago, replacing Brad Stevens with Ime Udoka as head coach. Stevens, who is now in the front office in Boston, didn’t waste time in making his first move of the NBA offseason by trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy