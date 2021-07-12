St. Louis police investigating killings of 2 inside car

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating the deaths of two people found shot to death inside a car over the weekend. Officers were flagged down by firefighters early Saturday morning in the Downtown West neighborhood, where the bodies were found, police said. Firefighters found the bodies of Mark Parker, 29, of St. Louis, and Lea Kent, 22, of University City, inside the car, investigators said. Both had been shot and were declared dead at the scene.