Today we'll return to the Alliance City Council meeting from July 20. Council issued a proclamation in recognition of two Alliance lifeguards that saved the life of a swimmer at Big Blue Bay. The Alliance City Council proclaimed July 21 "Drew Varner and Brock Brass Day". Council had a first reading on prohibited activities within designated areas of municipal parks. Council had a public hearing for Blomenkamp Investments LLC for the Runza Restaurant project. They also awarded the tennis court rehabilitation bid and SkyView Golf Course storm damage bid and more.