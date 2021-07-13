Mike and the Moonpies Ready ‘One to Grow On’, Fourth Full Length Album in Four Years

I’ll be honest with you. I had something else all set up and ready to roll out to close the week. The back end of the post was all set, player embedded, tags made, image placed, metadata, all that stuff that I do on my side of what goes up here except for the actual writing, and then I stumbled on Dream Phases’ Bandcamp page, heard the just-over-five-minute two-songer Helen Highway b/w Tandy and decided it suited my mood more. Nothing against the record that was going to close out before — I’ll probably save the post for next week, actually — it’s an album I’ve loved for a long time and very much enjoyed revisiting, but it turned out I wasn’t feeling so academic this morning adn I’m digging the float and classic ’60s psych vibe of “Helen Highway” and “Tandy” and I’d never heard Dream Phases before, so yeah. There’s precedent I’m pretty sure for pushing something off like this last-minute — not that anyone but me cares — but either way, whatever.