After an unforgettable All-Star Break, it’s time to resume regular season play. The Rockies will do so as they stay at home and welcome the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. Antonio Senzatela was going to take the mound for the Rockies, but has been shelved as the Rockies deal with a COVID outbreak among their staff. Starting in his place will be González (3-5, 5.51 ERA). The Rockies have lost Senzatela, Jhoulys Chacín, and Yency Almonte from their pitching staff, and Yonathan Daza from their lineup. To fill their spots, the Rockies have called up Ben Bowden, Sam Hilliard, Antonio Santos, Zac Rosscup.