The Maple Leafs have traded the rights to drafted prospect James (J.D.) Greenway to the Boston Bruins. Greenway, an NCAA player, was under exclusive rights to the Leafs until August 15 of this year. He was taken in the third round, 72nd overall, in 2016. The tall defender played on the US National U18 team and and the USNTDP junior team within the USHL, the same team Auston Matthews had played on a year before. Greenway went on to an NCAA career and appeared at one Maple Leafs prospect camp. As an NCAA player, he was never eligible to appear in AHL games for the Marlies.