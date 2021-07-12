Cancel
Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge Readying New Tremonti Album, ‘Marching in Time’

audioinkradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTremonti, the band fronted by Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge and Creed, will release their fifth studio album this fall. When Mark Tremonti isn’t busy holding down guitar leads in Alter Bridge, he fronts his own solo band, called Tremonti. Now, the guitarist, who also plays lead guitar in Creed, has announced his fifth album with Tremonti, “Marching in Time,” which will arrive Sept. 24 via Napalm Records.

