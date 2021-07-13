2. Go for neutrals.

H E L L O and Happy Monday! Did everyone have a good weekend? Pete and I are out of town to a tropical destination this week. Let me just say, its a much needed break! Today we are going to take a look at a new skincare line that I recently discovered. The Ordinary is a fabulous brand that offers the same high-quality products as leading luxury skincare brands, but for a fraction of the cost. They pride themselves on creating clinical formulas with integrity. These products are anything but ordinary. They use the best ingredients that deliver real and noticeable results. The best place to get The Ordinary products is none other than Sephora. They even carry exclusive larger size bottles in all the best selling products.