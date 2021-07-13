MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds return home for six-game series against Amarillo

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds make their return home hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in the first game of a six-game series.

It is the first home game that Midland has had since June 27 against the Wichita Wind Surge.

The RockHounds (30-30 overall) enter the series on a seven-game winning streak and a six-game sweep of the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Midland allowed just one run over the last two games of the series.

The RockHounds will follow this series against Amarillo with another six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks.