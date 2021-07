The Union draw against Inter Miami CF. The Philadelphia Union took on Inter Miami CF on the road Sunday night at DRV PNK Stadium, earning a point after a 1-1 draw. Inter Miami CF outshot the Union 7-4 in a scoreless first half where both teams created chances none of which materialized into a goal. Inter Miami CF opened the scoring in the second half with a goal from Robbie Robinson in the 71st minute. The Union leveled the score in the 86th minute when Quinn Sullivan crossed the ball to Kacper Przybylko who guided the ball over the goal line. It was Przybylko’s sixth goal of the MLS regular season and Sullivan’s first MLS assist. With the draw, the Union now have 24 points and move to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.