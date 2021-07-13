BUTCHER BABIES Announce Headlining Tour ‘Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath

Fetty Wap is one of the most prominent and well-known rappers who has gained a huge reputation and fame for his number of albums. The rapper is hitting the headlines for revealing his fifth child’s mother. Yes, you read it right that one of Fetty’s babies’ mothers is Turquoise Miami. According to recent reports, his fifth child passed away on Tuesday. As we all know that Fetty Wap is blessed with six children with five different women. Fetty Wap is a famous American rapper who is credited for a number of albums. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the rapper and her ex-girlfriend Turquoise Miami. (Biz Markie Death Rumors Explained, After Reported Death at 57 On On Social Media!)