Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

BUTCHER BABIES Announce Headlining Tour ‘Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTCHER BABIES will return to the road this Fall as they have announced a headlining tour, ‘Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath,’ which will feature the high-octane band performing their critically acclaimed debut album, GOLIATH—released in 2013 via CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS—in its entirety along with recent hit singles and new material. The tour will stretch from August 28 to October 8 and will see the female-led band stop at several of the State’s largest rock festivals including Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and more. Frontwomen Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey will continue to showcase fellow leading ladies by enlisting support from female-fronted acts Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart. Kaleido will also appear on select dates.

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Carla Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butcher Babies#Metal Music#Sunset Strip#Butcher Babies Announce#Century Media Records#State#Black Label Society#Century Media Records#Lilith#Itunes Metal Charts#Itunes Rock Charts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Pryor, OKPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Rocklahoma 2021 Festival Reveals Daily Lineups

Rocklahoma festival goers can start planning their 2021 experience as organizers AEG Presents have announced the daily lineups for the festival. Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit will headline this year's event. Further breaking down the lineup that will hit the stage in Pryor, Oklahoma, organizers are helping out those...
Musiciconvsicon.com

KING OF HEARTS: Mason Pace Discusses His Musical Rebirth and New EP!

Mason Pace is a Florida-based singer, songwriter, performer and Gibson artist who is well-known for his ambitious, epic sound and boundless work ethic. Pace’s music and image have recently undergone a major overhaul, and I had a chance to talk to him about that, as well as his upcoming new release, King of Hearts.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Alabama StateUS Magazine

Travis Barker’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom

Bonding with the Barkers! Kourtney Kardashian has reached the next level of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker’s kids. In a July 17 Instagram Live video, the Blink-182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, played “Never Have I Ever.” When asked about meeting any Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, the teenager sweetly said, “That’s my stepmom.”
Fitnesswomenfitness.net

Brandy Gordon Gets Her Followers Beach Body Ready with “Brandy Theory”

With summer well upon us, people around the world are emerging out of their covid-19 induced hibernation period and onto the beach. Still, with such lethargy stemming from being kept indoors for more than a year, getting that svelte summertime physique feels difficult now more than ever for many people. Luckily, fitness aficionado and model Brandy Gordon has arrived on the scene to make working out at home easier than ever before thanks to her innovative social media venture “Brandy Theory,” helping her nearly half a million followers gain the courage to don a bathing suit.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

How did Lauren Maxwell die? Fetty Wap Confirms His Daughter Lauren Maxwell Passed Away

Fetty Wap is one of the most prominent and well-known rappers who has gained a huge reputation and fame for his number of albums. The rapper is hitting the headlines for revealing his fifth child’s mother. Yes, you read it right that one of Fetty’s babies’ mothers is Turquoise Miami. According to recent reports, his fifth child passed away on Tuesday. As we all know that Fetty Wap is blessed with six children with five different women. Fetty Wap is a famous American rapper who is credited for a number of albums. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the rapper and her ex-girlfriend Turquoise Miami. (Biz Markie Death Rumors Explained, After Reported Death at 57 On On Social Media!)
Weight Lossrnbcincy.com

LeToya Luckett Shows Off Post Baby Beach Bod: ‘Ya Girl Is Officially 55 Lbs Down’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. LaToya Luckett is looking amazing! The mother of two has been candidly sharing her postpartum weight-loss journey with fans via social media over the last few months and most recently the star took to IG to share a side-by-side photo of her shortly after giving birth until now, and the results are stunning!
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Wack 100 Warned Pop Smoke To Leave Airbnb Before His Death

Manager Wack 100 says he had a conversation about the late rapper Pop Smoke regarding his safety at the Airbnb he was staying in prior to his death in 2020. “Go check into that W Hollywood,” Wack said on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22 per HotNewHipHop. “Stay away from them Airbnbs on this West Coast until you get your weight up, ’til you get your politics right. Go to one of them hotels bro and be safe about it.”
Musichampton.gov

Anne and Don Butcher -- Live at the Block

Anne and Don Butcher perform acoustic music Friday in Downtown Hampton. Come on down to Downtown Hampton’s Live at the Block events on Fridays in the summer. Grab some food and refreshments and bring your friends to come kick off the weekend right. This event is free and open to the public.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Joey Jordison, Slipknot Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 46

Joey Jordison, co-founder and original drummer of the aggressive hard rock band Slipknot, has died, according to a statement from his family. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, although the statement says he died “peacefully in his sleep.” He was 46. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46,” the statement reads. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart...
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In August With Special Guests Trivium & Hatebreed

In just over a month, the must-see Metal Tour Of The Year co-headlined by MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD will lay waste to cities across North America as the highly anticipated trek finally hits the road. Joining them as previously planned will be special guests TRIVIUM, however it has been announced today that due to international visa issues, special guests IN FLAMES will not be able to join the tour. Fans should not fear, joining the tour in their place will be none other than HATEBREED. Tickets and VIP packages for this most epic metal extravaganza are on-sale now from LiveNation.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy