BUTCHER BABIES Announce Headlining Tour ‘Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath
BUTCHER BABIES will return to the road this Fall as they have announced a headlining tour, ‘Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath,’ which will feature the high-octane band performing their critically acclaimed debut album, GOLIATH—released in 2013 via CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS—in its entirety along with recent hit singles and new material. The tour will stretch from August 28 to October 8 and will see the female-led band stop at several of the State’s largest rock festivals including Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and more. Frontwomen Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey will continue to showcase fellow leading ladies by enlisting support from female-fronted acts Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart. Kaleido will also appear on select dates.www.iconvsicon.com
