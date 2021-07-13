Cancel
Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Dates For Fall 2021 Tour

By Jason Price
Cover picture for the articleFamously industrious, Phoebe Bridgers didn’t let a global pandemic stop her from performing. Along with the ‘World Tour’ of her tiny apartment last summer, she played a full set to an entirely empty Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado for the Red Rocks Unpaused livestream and turned in multiple late night TV performances, including a smashing debut on Saturday Night Live in February. She also appeared in several fundraising events, from Planned Parenthood’s Village Of Love and Demand Justice’s Honor Her Wish event for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to Pitchfork’s Instagram livestream in support of the Bail Project.

