Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Dates For Fall 2021 Tour

Punk-rocker Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters say “Hello Again” in their new tour starting this Fall. Just a few days ago the artist announced an all-spanish version of his album This Year’s Model. The September release is not the only non-english revision that Costello is working on. In May he reworked his newest album Hey, Clockface with a french EP called La Face de Pendule à Coucou. The EP also featured Punk icon Iggy Pop. In April, it was announced that Costello would be covering never released Johnny Cash song, alongside The Lumineers and others for the album Forever Words (Expanded Version).