Bradford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA...SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 930 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rushville to near New Albany, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wilmot, Hollenback, Herrick, Wyalusing, Meshoppen, Forkston, Laceyville, New Albany, Overton and Lovelton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

