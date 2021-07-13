Cancel
‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release On July 27th; Special Features Announced

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailed by critics and audiences alike and Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes®, John Krasinski’s “exhilarating” (Sean O’Connell, Cinemablend), and “nerve-shredding” (Tim Grierson, Screen International) thriller A QUIET PLACE: PART II debuts on Digital July 13, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Plus, fans can experience the whole Abbott family saga with the 2-Movie Collection, available to buy exclusively on Digital or Blu-ray with bonus content on both films.*

www.iconvsicon.com

