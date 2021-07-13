Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Greater Oconee STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...CENTRAL ELBERT...HART...ANDERSON...CENTRAL ABBEVILLE AND SOUTHEASTERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT At 930 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Hartwell to 10 miles east of Elberton, and moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Anderson, Hartwell, Seneca, Homeland Park, Belton, Northlake, Honea Path, Royston, Calhoun Falls and Reed Creek. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.