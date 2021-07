Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Harry Styles is back on stage this Fall as he announces his updated set of US tour dates today. For the first time, the multi-platinum singer will perform all the hits from his double platinum album FINE LINE in front of fans from around the country. Love On Tour was set to begin next month but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, all dates have been rescheduled for later this year. The tour will now kick off on September 4 in Las Vegas with Special Guest Jenny Lewis. Love On Tour includes 5 dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden, 2 of which are special Harryween shows on October 30 and 31 with Special Guest Orville Peck. See the full new dates below.