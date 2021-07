The media has been full of stories of service members and veterans trying to help their translators to leave Afghanistan before the United States withdraws from the country entirely. Stories abound of how Afghans who worked with the United States are now being threatened by the advancing Taliban. The media is largely missing a broader context: Failure to bring these Afghans to the United States is a threat to our national security. Local interpreters, contractors and others will not work with the United States in future conflicts if we cannot fulfill our promise to protect them. The United States’ moral reputation is also at stake.