At this point in time, to quantify America’s collective wanderlust would break any scale. After over a year of stay-at-home orders and hardline international restrictions, long-distance traveling is no longer a forbidden indulgence. And as demand for hotel rooms spikes like shares of GameStop in January, so too has supply in countries around the world where vaccinated Americans are now welcome again. Whether your yen is for Qu’ils mangent de la brioche vibes at Catherine Deneuve’s former chateau, sunshine and the succor of a Caribbean seafront cul-de-sac, or late-night cocktail klatches with Holborn hipsters in a moody-blue London cocoon, all of these extravagances and more are on offer.