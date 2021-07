-- Deputies responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to U.S. 77 Highway and East Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Courtney Lavender, Edmond, OK, was traveling southbound in a 2008 Infinity G35 when the vehicle hydroplaned due to heavy rain. Lavender lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway, rolling over. Lavender complained of mild pain and was cleared by medical personnel. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.