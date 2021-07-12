Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves select SS Luke Waddell with their fifth pick of the 2021 MLB Draft

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves are keeping a local kid home, adding Georgia Tech shortstop Luke Waddell. Waddell is a great contact hitter, only striking out 16 times in 230 at bats — which is a tough task playing in the ACC. The Junior is pretty quick and has a solid arm at shortstop, so adding him to the system could allow him to serve as a utility man in a similar fashion to Atlanta’s fourth round pick — Cal Conley. Waddell hit .309 with an .876 OPS for the Yellow Jackets, and he’s a very well-rounded player to pick up at this point. It’s unknown if he’s an under slot player just yet, but I imagine the Braves are targeting a lot of these college guys for some potential bigger moves down the road.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Atlanta#Ops#Braves#Ga#Https T Co 5eaqauhncz#Mlbdraft#Mlb Draft Tracker#Mlbdrafttracker#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

5 potential landing spots for Kris Bryant via trade

If you're in the market for a rental, one of the best things that's happened in recent weeks is that the Chicago Cubs have gone into a swoon, assuring that multiple key players could be had in trades before the July 30 trade deadline. Indeed, Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: 3 short-term replacements for Ronald Acuña if necessary

With Ronald Acuña going down with an apparent right leg injury, here are three short-term replacement options for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves‘ 2021 campaign has not gone to plan thus far, mostly due to the numerous injuries they had to deal with on their roster On Saturday, the Braves saw star outfielder Ronald Acuña go down with a potentially serious right leg injury as he tried to field a fly ball during their game against the Miami Marlins. After attempting to walk off the field under his own power, Acuña sat down in tears and waited to be carted off to the dugout.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: It’s well past time to say goodbye to the Panda

For the first five weeks of the season, Pablo Sandoval took Braves Country by storm with his late game heroics. He recorded four go-ahead pinch-hit home runs over that span, and the energy he brought to the clubhouse only added to his value. However, while his joyful presence in the clubhouse remains, his on-field production has taken a nosedive for quite some time now. Since May 11th, Sandoval has had 39 at-bats of which only four have resulted in hits (.103 average), and none have gone for extra-bases. The Panda’s average for the season is all the way down to .186, and his OPS is a measly .670.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 trades Braves must make after Ronald Acuna Jr. tears ACL

With the first half of the MLB season in the books, things on the trade front will really start to heat up over the next couple of weeks. Many of the teams expected to be buyers lived up to the hype in the first half like the Dodgers, Astros, Padres and White Sox. Others like the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals have fizzled and are now stuck with some tough decisions to make.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves announce 2021 MLB Draft Signings

The Atlanta Braves officially announced the signing of 19 of their 20 draft picks from the 2021 MLB Draft. For those of you following along with our signing tracker you’ve seen us keep up with them as they’ve leaked, but this is the first official announcement of signees from the organization. The Braves first draft pick Ryan Cusick signed a $2.7 million deal a few days ago, and they closed out their signing period by inking 16th round Kris Anglin to a deal. The only player who did not sign was 20th rounder Ty Evans, who was a fall back option should one of the earlier picks choose to not sign.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Report: Braves attempted to make a trade with the Marlins for Adam Duvall

Reports are surfacing that the Braves attempted to add another bat to their lineup, this time in the form of a familiar face in Adam Duvall. Adam Duvall has absolutely tortured his former club in 2021, and he has played pretty well against other competition as well. He has a .756 OPS, thanks in part to his 22 home runs. I have to imagine the Braves didn’t offer too much for his services as a rental, and the Marlins thought they could have gotten a better return elsewhere.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Report: Charlie Morton “will not hit the market”

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Braves have no plans to wave the white flag before the trade deadline. With New York not exactly running away with first place, the Braves are still within striking distance. Atlanta has the opportunity to cut down New York’s four-game division lead this week with two more games against the Mets. After a bit of a slow start, Charlie Morton has trimmed his ERA down to 3.72, mostly thanks to a very strong June in which he only allowed a .163 batting average and .459 OPS to opposing hitters. Morton has been a horse for the Braves, and even if he’s on an expiring contract, they’re going to need him if they want to push for another division title.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto, and others react to Ronald Acuña’s injury

Ronald Acuña was supposed to start in right field for the National League at today’s All-Star Game before suffering a torn ACL over the weekend, and it was a popular topic among fellows All-Stars, who attempted to offer words of encouragement to the 23-year-old superstar. His own teammate, Freddie Freeman, even got a little bit emotional when talking about the incident and what it means for the Braves.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Ranking the top five prospects that could be valuable trade chips at the deadline (Pitchers)

No matter what happens in this series against the Mets, I think the Braves will look to buy at the deadline. Because of injuries, they need a lot of help in their lineup, on the bench, and in the bullpen. Thankfully, the Braves should be getting Travis d’Arnaud and Huascar Ynoa back in August so that some help will be on the way even without a trade. Ian Anderson is also nearing a return. Personally, I could see Ynoa or Muller moving to a bullpen role when the rotation starts to get healthy. I’m in favor of that. Even if these guys are long-term starters, let them get some innings under their belts and pitch the best 13 guys you have. This is part one featuring pitchers. Part two will feature bats, so be on the lookout for that.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Report: Braves were leaders in a Joey Gallo trade before he was sent to the Yankees

Reports are coming out that a Joey Gallo trade to the Yankees is complete, but apparently the Braves had a very good offer before New York blew Texas away. It’s unknown what players are going back to New York, but with Gallo having another year of control under his current contract, I’m sure it will be a steep price. The Braves could have used Gallo’s incredible power and rocket arm; although he is hitting .223, he walks at a rate that shoots his OPS up to .869. Gallo also has 25 home runs, tied for sixth-best in the majors.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Six reasons the Braves should make a big trade before the deadline

We’ve talked a lot about whether the Braves will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, and it still may be up in the air. After All, Atlanta remains four games back with just a few days before the July 31st deadline. Still, based on what I’ve seen from this team since the All-Star break, there’s no reason the Braves shouldn’t be pushing the envelope and doing everything they can to be as competitive as possible for the stretch run. Here’s why.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds should target Luke Jackson following Ronald Acuña Jr.’s injury

Following the devastating news that Braves’ superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. will be out for the remainder of the 2021 season, Atlanta will undoubtedly become a seller at the trade deadline. Are there any players the Cincinnati Reds‘ front office could target to bolster their squad heading into the second-half of the season?
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Minor Leaguers that could help strengthen the Braves down the stretch

I wrote yesterday about how the Pablo Sandoval era has run its course in Atlanta. He’s hitting just .103 since May 11th, and there’s really no reason he should continue to take up critical at-bats for the Braves. Unfortunately, the rest of the bench hasn’t offered much more. Perhaps Alex Anthopoulos makes some additions to improve this group before the trade deadline, but if he doesn’t do much, there are a few names I would like to see up from Gwinnett down the stretch that could make more of an impact.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will continue their unusual five-game series on Wednesday evening. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Braves-Mets prediction and pick. The Braves secured a huge 12-5 victory on Tuesday night after a slow start to this series. Atlanta will...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves sign first round pick Ryan Cusick, other draft picks

The Braves have come to an agreement with the 24th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Ryan Cusick. The Braves have also signed the following players; scouting reports are linked to their names:. Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska (2nd Round) Dylan Dodd, Southeast Missouri State (3rd Round) Cal Conley, Texas Tech (4th...

Comments / 0

Community Policy