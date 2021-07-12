Braves select SS Luke Waddell with their fifth pick of the 2021 MLB Draft
The Braves are keeping a local kid home, adding Georgia Tech shortstop Luke Waddell. Waddell is a great contact hitter, only striking out 16 times in 230 at bats — which is a tough task playing in the ACC. The Junior is pretty quick and has a solid arm at shortstop, so adding him to the system could allow him to serve as a utility man in a similar fashion to Atlanta’s fourth round pick — Cal Conley. Waddell hit .309 with an .876 OPS for the Yellow Jackets, and he’s a very well-rounded player to pick up at this point. It’s unknown if he’s an under slot player just yet, but I imagine the Braves are targeting a lot of these college guys for some potential bigger moves down the road.www.sportstalkatl.com
