Braves select SS Luke Waddell with their fifth pick of the 2021 MLB Draft

No matter what happens in this series against the Mets, I think the Braves will look to buy at the deadline. Because of injuries, they need a lot of help in their lineup, on the bench, and in the bullpen. Thankfully, the Braves should be getting Travis d’Arnaud and Huascar Ynoa back in August so that some help will be on the way even without a trade. Ian Anderson is also nearing a return. Personally, I could see Ynoa or Muller moving to a bullpen role when the rotation starts to get healthy. I’m in favor of that. Even if these guys are long-term starters, let them get some innings under their belts and pitch the best 13 guys you have. This is part one featuring pitchers. Part two will feature bats, so be on the lookout for that.