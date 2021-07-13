Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Seneca, or 15 miles north of Clayton. This storm was nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clayton Lake State Park and Seneca.